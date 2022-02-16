Advertisement

Wildcats take down Warriors for SWL title

Fruita Monument wins Southwestern League for the 6th time in 7 years
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Notable scores and highlights from Tuesday, February 15th:

Varsity Basketball

Fruita Monument 54, GJ Central 42 (Girls)

Fruita Monument 48, GJ Central 50 (Boys)

Summit 46, Palisade 34 (Girls)

Summit , Palisade (Boys)

NBA Basketball

Orlando 111, Nuggets 121

NHL Hockey

Dallas 3, Avalanche 1

