Wildcats take down Warriors for SWL title
Fruita Monument wins Southwestern League for the 6th time in 7 years
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Notable scores and highlights from Tuesday, February 15th:
Varsity Basketball
Fruita Monument 54, GJ Central 42 (Girls)
Fruita Monument 48, GJ Central 50 (Boys)
Summit 46, Palisade 34 (Girls)
Summit , Palisade (Boys)
NBA Basketball
Orlando 111, Nuggets 121
NHL Hockey
Dallas 3, Avalanche 1
