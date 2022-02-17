Dual Immersion Academy celebrates Kindness Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - To celebrate District 51′s annual Kindness is Contagious Week, three Dual Immersion Academy students, who won a school design contest, had elements of their drawings blended into one t-shirt design.

The designs were printed onto t-shirts in colors of the rainbow, each color represented a different grade level.

(red for 5th grade, orange for 4th grade, yellow for 3rd grade, green for 2nd grade, blue for 1st grade, indigo for kindergarten, and violet for preschool) (D51)

The winners of the contest were Vivian Lozada (2nd grade), Rylor Day (3rd grade), and Mariana McLaughlin (2nd grade).

1st place winners (listed from left to right): Vivian Lozada (2nd grade), Rylor Day (3rd grade), and Mariana McLaughlin (2nd grade). (D51)

The second-place contest winners, whose designs were made into bookmarks, were Leo Harrington (Kindergarten), Fernanda Ordaz (1st grade), Whitley Bonner (2nd grade), Lilya Schnell (3rd grade), Morgan Wright (4th grade), and Coleman Beynon (5th grade).

2nd place winners (listed from left to right): Leo Harrington (Kinder), Whitley Bonner (2nd grade), Lilya Schnell (3rd grade), Morgan Wright (4th grade), and Coleman Beynon (5th grade). (D51)

