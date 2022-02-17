Advertisement

Mesa County will send out election boundary changes notice

The Mesa County Elections Office located in Grand Junction, Colo.
The Mesa County Elections Office located in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:31 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Elections Division will mail out postcards to all registered electors to inform them of the changes in election boundaries and clean up voter rolls.

The voters’ 10 digit precinct numbers are printed on the front of the postcard and the house district.

The elections division states if a postcard is delivered to a household where the voter no longer resides, write “RETURN TO SENDER” on the addressed side of the postcard and mail it back.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify...
Help sheriff’s office identify possible witnesses to auto theft
Changes coming to Grand Valley Power's rate structure may impact solar-powered households.
How Grand Valley Power’s time-of-use rate policy may impact solar households
Mesa County Valley School District 51 board members
District 51 Board of Education holds meeting in packed CMU ballroom
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Sisters Gwendolyn, 15, and Jay, 10, rushed to their mom Taneisha Parker's rescue when she was...
Sisters fight off attempted carjackers who attacked mom

Latest News

Palisade
Town of Palisade planned water outage
One Riverfront Trail (Fruita to Palisade)
Online reporting tool created for Riverfront Trail System
Poultry, Photo Date: 04/28/2019
HPAI detected in Midwest
St. Mary's Medical Center
St. Mary’s Medical Center receives nursing Magnet status