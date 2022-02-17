Region 10 receives grant for new Olathe innovation center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded Region 10 $1.7 million from the Rural Innovation Stronger Economy grant.

The grant will be utilized to build an innovation center in Olathe. The center’s goal is to focus on “value-added agriculture manufacturing as well as food and beverage business.”

The project will require the use of the Montrose County Housing Authority located in Olathe. The vacant building will be renovated, including improvements like a commercial kitchen, a hub where businesses can rent space, and incubator and accelerator programming.

“This project is the ultimate partnership,” said Commissioner Sue Hansen. “From contributions by both Delta and Montrose counties as well as additional partners to the rent-free building opportunity from the Montrose County Housing Authority . . . this amount of cooperation will make a lasting positive impact on the development of both small business owners and the youth of Olathe and the region.”

The project is community-driven that includes several partners like Region 10, the Town of Olathe, Montrose and Delta Counties, Making Olathe Better, Technical College of the Rockies, Colorado State University, Valley Food Partnership, Conexion Coworking Space, Olathe Business Hub, the Montrose County Housing Authority, and Bank of Colorado.

Matching funds for the grant will be provided by Montrose County ($160,000), Region 10 ($160,000), Delta County ($40,000), Town of Olathe ($20,000), and Bank of Colorado ($15,000).

