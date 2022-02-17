WCCC welding program expands after increased demand

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The interest in welding in our community has grown so much that Western Colorado Community College has expanded their welding program to meet the need. Last year they added classes in Fruita to accommodate the growing interest in the field.

Welder and recent WCCC graduate Stephanie Ward said she was interested in the trade but the opportunities never came up for a chance to learn how to weld.

“Welding was something that always eluded me being a very male dominated trade,” said Ward.

She was working in international shipping but was not happy, so she decided to go back to school.

“I was just looking around the WCCC website and saw the welding program,” said Ward. “It has always intimidated me, eluded me, I’m just gonna go for it.”

She signed up in July 2021 for classes starting in August of last year.

“Before classes started everything was suppose to be at WCCC,” said Ward. “The vice president contacted me and said we’re expanding the program. There are so many students interested that there is a wait list. We’re gonna expand the program and open up a class in Fruita, would you like to be a part of that? Of course since I live here in Fruita, absolutely! It saved me a drive to Grand Junction every day.”

“The interest in students has been phenomenal,” said WCCC Vice President of Community College affairs Brigitte Sundermann. “Last fall we realized we had a wait list. So we looked immediately to see if any of our partners were able to help us out with lab space. Fruita Monument High School was able to do that, and was able to make it more easily accessible for students in the Fruita area.”

Stephanie said her instructors are all masters in their field and great student advocates.

“The instructors were always oriented about making sure that you were confident and knew enough that you would be employed at the end of whatever certificate program you were going for,” said Ward.

While in the program, Stephanie found a local welder in Fruita on Instagram. After chatting, he reached out to her about growing his business and offered her a chance to join his team.

“I’ve been blessed and very lucky to have found the job after just a semester,” said Ward. “Taking a chance on things goes a long way.”

Stephanie said all her instructors bent over backwards to make sure she understood what she was doing, and helped raise her confidence as a woman in the field. She says she still carries those lessons with her in her work. She has this message to girls interested in welding.

“The instructor said boys pay attention, these girls are gonna kick your but at welding,” said Ward. “It was the best thing I could have heard. All the teachers will tell you women make better welders because of our patience and attention to detail.”

Scholarships and grants are available for students regardless of their age. To view different financial aid opportunities, visit:

https://www.coloradomesa.edu/wccc/index.html

https://www.coloradomesa.edu/financial-aid/index.html

https://www.coloradomesa.edu/financial-aid/scholarships/index.html

