Black Citizens and Friends to host events this weekend

Neighbors Read event
Neighbors Read event(Josh Vorse)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Black Citizens and Friends will continue to hold events this weekend to celebrate Black History Month.

This Saturday, Feb. 19 the group will host two events at the Avalon Theater, an art show and movie screening.

The art exhibit will showcase art pieces created during Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Black History Month, including art from Mesa County Valley School District 51 students from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The movie screening of the award-winning film, Judas and the Black Messiah will begin at 7 p.m. but doors will open at 6 p.m. The tickets are $10.

To purchase tickets for the movie screening, please visit www.ticketmaster.com/event/.

