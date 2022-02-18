Clear Ballot election audit complete

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Director of Elections in Mesa County says the county’s Clear Ballot Audit is now complete and has shown that the Dominion Voting System has accurately tabulated results of the 2021 election.

The audit was completed last week to recount the ballots that had been cast and director, Brandi Bantz says the audit showed nearly identical results.

The Clear Ballot Audit looks at ballots that have gone through the Dominion voting system and focuses on the ovals that voters fill in and looks for discrepancies as well as any marks made on the ballot that the machine doesn’t recognize. Bantz says those ballots are automatically sent to a team of bipartisan judges who inspect the markings and try to determine the voter’s intent.

“We have to go through the process of reviewing all of those ballots where the intent isn’t clear by the election voting system and mark those the way the intent guide directs us to.” Bantz said.

Bantz said she hopes voters will look at the Clear Ballot Audit process and feel rest assured the results of the election are accurate.

To see the results of the audit, please visit: https://clerk.mesacounty.us/ELECTIONS/STATS--RESULTS/

