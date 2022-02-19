Covid-19 moving towards an endemic from a pandemic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cases of Omicron driven Covid-19 are dropping fast across much of the Country. According to Mesa County Public Health, a pandemic transitions to an endemic when a disease’s growth is no longer exponential in a region. Meaning, growth rates are no longer skyrocketing and each day cases are remaining steady or decreasing. Which Mesa County has been experiencing over the past month.

Mesa County has been seeing daily positive cases on the decline, under 100 per day for a few weeks straight now, and health officials say numbers are continuously declining steadily. Based on this, experts believe we will soon be transitioning soon from a pandemic into an endemic as long as we don’t get more variants that shake up the case load in the next coming months.

“In Mesa County we are thankfully in a stage of our last big surge with the Omicron variant where we are on a downward trend,” said Mesa County Public Health Spokesperson Stefany Busch. “So we hit really high levels, the highest levels we ever have seen in the pandemic about a month ago and we are riding a wave going down so that’s really goods news.”

Stefany goes on to say Covid-19 will still be with us but fewer people will die due to the virus because of their immunity from vaccination or from previous infection.

“Endemic does not mean end of a disease though. In an endemic a disease is consistently present but more controlled than it was when it was in its pandemic phase.”

She also says we may still see outbreaks or seasonal variations in an endemic.

“When Covid-19 is declared endemic it doesn’t mean its gone, it just turns into something we’re living with such as an example of malaria.”

The decision for a pandemic to transition to an endemic is determined by the World Health Organization, the CDC and the Colorado State health department.

“What we do know right now is our case levels, hospitalization levels and death rates due to Covid-19 are dramatically lower than they were and they continue on a downward trend.”

State models suggest 90% of Colorado is immune to omicron right now thanks to vaccinations and previous infections. Even better than predicted a few weeks ago.

In anticipation of the endemic shift, the state of Colorado is now trying to figure out how it will contract out to third parties the emergency functions it currently performs, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The changes could mean the public sees less of the state government’s response to Covid-19 as it transitions more of its response into the normal function of public health institutions. That could mean an end to daily case updates while community testing and vaccination sites mostly go away.

