Fire mitigation on Lewis Wash nearly complete

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The second phase of the fire mitigation project for the Lewis Wash is now nearly complete, after a week of crews thinning out vegetation next to nearby homes.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says the vegetation growing near 31 and D roads posed a significant wildfire threat for a neighboring townhome community that lies just feet from the growing vegetation.

Crews from the sheriff’s office and the Mesa County Road and Bridge had chainsaws and heavy equipment out trying to cut down the vegetation and say most of what they got rid of was invasive.

“The vegetation in this wash is primarily invasive species, such as tamarisk or Russian Olive,” said Andy Martsolf, Emergency Services Director for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. “Clearing it out will allow the native grasses to be healthier. It will allow the stormwater managers to visualize the wash.”

According to Martsolf, when crews first began work on the project, much of the vegetation was well above the worker’s heads, and should that have caught fire, it would have been devastating for the homes.

“We do this type of work to help make the community a safer place. That’s one of the primary missions of the sheriff’s office,” stated Martsolf.

The vegetation may be cleared out, but the work isn’t over yet. According to the sheriff’s office, the area has also been used as an illegal dumping ground. Martsolf said crews had no idea how much or what kind of trash they would find until they began clearing out the vegetation. They found tires, computer parts, sofas, even a mattress.

“The last step of this project will be to get out here and removed the waste out of the waterway so that it’s no longer impacting the storm system,” said Martsolf.

The funding for the Lewis Wash Project came from grants from the Bureau of Land Management. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says any homeowner, homeowners association, or business can take part in the program. But they want to emphasize that these resources are not to have landscaping work done or anything like that, but rather keep communities safer from wildfires. For more information about reducing wildfire danger in an area of concern, please get in touch with the Two River Wildfire Coalition here tworiverswildfirecoalition.org/.

