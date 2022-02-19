Advertisement

GJFD launches online CPR training video

New training program from the GJFD
New training program from the GJFD(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:50 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department has launched a new online video aimed at helping learn how to perform CPR.

The video was a collaboration between the Grand Junction Fire Department, St Mary’s Medical Center, Community Hospital, Family Health West, Grand Junction Police Department, and Grand Junction Regional Dispatch Center to raise awareness about the importance of everyone learning CPR as part of Heart Month.

“We put together a training you can do at home, about compression or hands-only CPR,” said Dirk Clingman, Community Outreach Specialist with the Grand Junction Fire Department. “We can’t possibly teach everyone in our community who needs to know it, which is everyone, so here’s an alternative to learn life-saving skills.

Clingman says people at home who know CPR can make a big difference when someone has a cardiac arrest while first responders are en route.

“At best, our emergency response to your home is about six to ten minutes. After four minutes of your heart not beating and your brain not receiving oxygen, you start to have brain damage occur. So the people at home are part of our emergency response,” stated Clingman.

The fire department says the hands-only CPR training is an effective, science-based way to save a life. According to the department, 70 to 80 percent of cardiac arrests happen at home, and knowing how to administer CPR can make a big difference when someone is fighting for their life.

You can find the CPR training videos on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com or https://www.gjcity.org.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
A trooper was nearly hit by someone who smashed into the back of a vehicle that had just been...
WATCH: Colorado trooper nearly killed in dramatic crash
Mark Burns
Delta Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for double murder in Paonia
Poultry, Photo Date: 04/28/2019
HPAI detected in Midwest
Economists say a potential conflict could rattle global energy markets and create a ripple...
Economists warn a Ukraine invasion could drive up already high living costs in the U.S.

Latest News

Lewis Wash project
Fire mitigation on Lewis Wash nearly complete
Residents recycling at Curbside Recycling Indefinitely Inc.
City of Grand Junction purchases Grand Junction Curbside Recycling Indefinitely
City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
Projects Affecting Traffic for the week of Feb. 21, 2022
Incident at Colorado Army National Guard
Incident at Colorado Army National Guard