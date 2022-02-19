GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s not only Friday, it’s national drink wine day! The Colorado Wine Board is encouraging Coloradans to seek out local wines and celebrate. Whether that’s visiting a tasting room, ordering Colorado wine in a restaurant, or shopping locally in liquor stores.

Wines across the western slope continuously win at the annual Governor’s Cup Competition. We spoke to one winning winery today in Palisade, Plum Creek, who’s 2020 ‘Palisade Festival’ wine won a double gold medal in last year’s Governor’s Cup Wine Competition. Plus, nine of their other wines have been awarded medals too. We spoke to winemaker Joe Flynn about the benefits to enjoying a glass today.

”It’s national drink wine day and it brings people together,” said Flynn. “It’s a beautiful day outside in western Colorado. The sun is shining, people are happy it’s the weekend, we have incredible wines here in western Colorado. Beyond the health benefits of wine, just the celebratory facts of what we have to offer here as far as drinking wine are even more substantial.”

Joe went on to say Plum Creek has some new wines coming this spring, such as a barrel aged rose. If not for the celebration aspect, wine has health benefits. Such as red wine being good for the heart as well as digestion.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.