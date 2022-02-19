Montrose basketball completes perfect season
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and notable scores from Saturday, February 19th:
Varsity Basketball
Montrose 58, Durango 33 (Boys)
Montrose 45, Durango 53 (Girls)
Battle Mountain 45, Palisade 61
Battle Mountain 57, Palisade 60 F/OT
CHSAA Wrestling State Finalists:
Dmarian Lopez (285) - Montrose
Trae Kennedy (120) - Meeker
Connor Blunt (152) - Meeker
Judd Harvey (220) - Meeker
Lane Hunsberger (126) - Cedaredge
Ethan Toothaker (138) - Cedaredge
Ty Walck (170) - Cedaredge
Nicole Koch (118) - Olathe
NCAA Baseball
MSU Billings 3, Colorado Mesa 6
NCAA Softball
Colorado Mesa 6, California PA 4
NHL Hockey
Avalanche 4, Buffalo 3
