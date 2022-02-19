Advertisement

Montrose basketball completes perfect season

By Simon Lehrer
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and notable scores from Saturday, February 19th:

Varsity Basketball

Montrose 58, Durango 33 (Boys)

Montrose 45, Durango 53 (Girls)

Battle Mountain 45, Palisade 61

Battle Mountain 57, Palisade 60 F/OT

CHSAA Wrestling State Finalists:

Dmarian Lopez (285) - Montrose

Trae Kennedy (120) - Meeker

Connor Blunt (152) - Meeker

Judd Harvey (220) - Meeker

Lane Hunsberger (126) - Cedaredge

Ethan Toothaker (138) - Cedaredge

Ty Walck (170) - Cedaredge

Nicole Koch (118) - Olathe

NCAA Baseball

MSU Billings 3, Colorado Mesa 6

NCAA Softball

Colorado Mesa 6, California PA 4

NHL Hockey

Avalanche 4, Buffalo 3

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident at Colorado Army National Guard
Incident at Colorado Army National Guard
Incident near 32 1/8 Road
Overnight incident near 32 1/8 road
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Mark Burns
Delta Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for double murder in Paonia
Mesa County Public Health Covid-19 testing site
COVID-19 moving towards an endemic from a pandemic

Latest News

Wells helped lead Fruita to another SWL title
Athlete of the Week: Kylie Wells
Kylie Wells dropped 16 points as Fruita beat Central for the Southwestern League title
Wildcats take down Warriors for SWL title
KKCO Sports - 2/19/22
KKCO Sports - 2/19/22
KKCO Sports - 2/16/22
KKCO Sports - 2/16/22