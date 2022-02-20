Advertisement

Driver transported by helicopter to hospital after vehicle collides with semi-truck

Driver transported by helicopter to hospital after vehicle collides with semi-truck
Driver transported by helicopter to hospital after vehicle collides with semi-truck(David Jones)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:50 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Sunday morning, at 8:27 a.m., the Colorado State Patrol received a phone call of a collision involving a sedan and semi-truck on I-70 at Mile Marker 59.

According to CSP, the sedan driver was transported by helicopter to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

De Beque Fire Protection District was on the scene.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

