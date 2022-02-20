The Lions Club of Grand Junction hosts parade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Lions Club of Grand Junction hosted its 93rd annual parade and carnival.

On Saturday afternoon, The Lion’s Club held a parade down Main Street. This year the theme was “Superheroes Unite,” spotlighting the frontline workers to express gratitude for their hard work.

The Public Relations Chair, Bradley McCloud, says the parade and carnival is a fundraiser they host to gather donations for local nonprofits. They will be awarding about $130,000 to 13 different nonprofits in Mesa County.

McCloud says its mission is to serve the community and help make Mesa County a better place.

“We take a lot of pride in doing this parade and carnival every year. But I tell you what, this year especially we take a lot of extra pride. Last year, because of COVID was the first year that we didn’t get to hold a carnival,” said McCloud. “We did the raffle, and thankfully because of the very generous community, we were still able to meet our commitments financially that had been obligated to and offered to donate. But this year, getting to come back and have the carnival and have the raffle and see all the wonderful people come out that is a part of Mesa County is really a blessing. We are really excited.”

The Lions Club has been able to donate about $8 million through the time span of 93 years.

