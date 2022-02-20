Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London,...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.(Source: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:58 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.

The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.

The queen has received three jabs of coronavirus vaccine.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19. Charles has since returned to work.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6.

