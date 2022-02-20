Advertisement

Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger

Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger. (Credit: KRIS via CNN Newsource)
By KRIS Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:34 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - Looking out for your neighbor is exactly what a couple of baristas at a Starbucks in Texas recently did.

“I don’t know if that Starbucks trains their baristas that way, but if they do, ‘Bravo!’ If they don’t, take a note from this crew,” Brandy Roberson said.

It was a late Saturday night when Roberson’s high school daughter was approached by a a man as she was studying.

“I guess he was very loud and animated...she wasn’t intimidated by it. However, all of a sudden, this Starbucks employee came up to her and handed her this cup,” Roberson said.

The cup read, “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup.”

Roberson said her daughter was “so touched” by the baristas looking out for her.

The man went back to sit with his friends when he noticed that Roberson’s daughter and the Starbucks staff were communicating with each other.

Roberson says she hopes more businesses train their employees to notice when customers may be in danger and on what they can do to help.

Copyright 2022 KRIS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident at Colorado Army National Guard
Incident at Colorado Army National Guard
Mesa County Public Health Covid-19 testing site
COVID-19 moving towards an endemic from a pandemic
Incident near 32 1/8 Road
Overnight incident near 32 1/8 road
Silver medalists Karen Chen and Nathan Chen pose for a photo after the team event in the figure...
Panel denies US skaters’ appeal to get Olympic silver medals
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them

Latest News

A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe,...
Bear known as ‘Hank the Tank’ breaks into homes in California neighborhood
Montrose Police Department Hiring Fair
Montrose Police Department Hiring Fair
Grand Junction Lions Club Hosts 93RD Annual Parade
Grand Junction Lions Club Hosts 93RD Annual Parade
A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe,...
Bear know as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into California homes