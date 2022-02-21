CDOT anticipates busy roads for Presidents Day Weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over Presidents Day Weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation anticipates more drivers will be hitting the road for fun weekend adventures and encourages drivers to be ready and prepared for winter driving conditions.

Whether you’re headed to the mountain ski resorts, or desert recreation areas, CDOT says heavier traffic is expected on I-70 west of Denver and other mountain highways all weekend long.

With it still being technically winter, CDOT is reminding drivers of traction laws that may be in place. CDOT says passenger cars are required to have a minimum of 3/16 inch of tire tread depth. Vehicles that are all-wheel or four-wheel drive should be equipped with either winter tires or tires that are rated for all-weather or mud or snow. For cars that are not all-wheel or four-wheel drive, drivers must have either chains, or another approved alternative traction device.

The Colorado State Patrol also says drivers can expect to see an increase in DUI patrols out through the holiday weekend.

“Impaired driving is an issue of increasing concern for the Colorado State Patrol and CDOT,” said Col. Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “It’s one of the most selfish decisions anyone can make when they get behind the wheel impaired. Remove the guesswork — if you plan to drink, plan for a sober ride. Once you’ve consumed too much, chances are low you’ll make the right choice to not drive.”

CSP says so far this year, 33 people have been killed in fatal crashes, with 48 percent of those crashes involving an impaired driver.

“It’s our shared responsibility to prevent impaired in Colorado,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “If you have a designated driver, make sure they are truly sober, not simply less drunk than you are. Buzzed driving is drunk driving, and any amount of alcohol or cannabis in your system puts you at risk for a D.U.I.”

CSP went on to say that if you do get behind the wheel impaired, you will be pulled over and you will be arrested.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.