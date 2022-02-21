Man arrested driving stolen vehicle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man was arrested this afternoon after sheriff’s deputies stopped a car that had been reported stolen from Glenwood.

It happened off 32 Road near Highway 50 at about 1:00 p.m. Monday. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said the man was arrested on two warrants, one for possession of the stolen vehicle, and one for drug charges.

A woman riding in the car was detained and released, but not arrested.

