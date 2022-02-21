Advertisement

Police respond to shots fired call at apartment complex

Grand Junction police responded to a report of shots fired at a local apartment complex on Monday.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Joshua Vorse and Natasha Lynn
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction police responded to a report of shots fired at a local apartment complex.

It happened just before 10:00 a.m. Monday morning at the apartments on Railyard Loop, behind the Walmart on Rimrock Ave.

When officers got there, they secured the perimeter. They also tried to make contact with the person connected to the call in one of the apartment units.

The SWAT team was called in as well. Several units were evacuated as officers continued their search.

We talked to one resident who said she was evacuated and was not allowed back into her apartment. We are working to get more information, and will let you know what we find out.

