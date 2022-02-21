Rescue crews find injured ATV rider

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Rescue crews find a missing ATV rider who was hurt in an accident.

Sunday night, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a missing ATV rider in the desert off C Road near Palisade.

The Mesa County Search and Rescue ATV team helped track down the 55-year-old man.

They found him southwest of Horse Mountain.

He has been in an ATV accident and was hurt; he was flown to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

The Palisade Fire Department also helped with the incident.

