Crash near 20 Road and Highway 6 & 50

At least one person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash near the intersection of 20 Road and Highway 6 & 50.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Joshua Vorse
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At least one person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash near the intersection of 20 Road and Highway 6 & 50.

It happened at about 2:40 p.m. The highway is closed between 20 Road and 21 Road while emergency crews work at the crash.

Colorado State Patrol, Fruita police, and the Lower Valley Fire Department were on scene.

