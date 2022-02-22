Tips on winter weather preparation to stay safe, save money

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office has issued winter storm warnings and advisories for a large portion of Western Colorado. As residents prepare for the coming conditions, Xcel Energy has released a number of tips on how to stay safe and save money as the expected snow arrives and temperatures drop.

According to Xcel, keeping natural gas meters clear of snow accumulation can help prevent natural gas build-up inside homes.

With higher energy demand during winter weather systems, customers’ power bills can go up as well. Keeping thermostats between 65 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit when at home, and 58 when away, can help residents avoid higher bills. Opening blinds to let in natural light and heat from the sun can help naturally increase a home’s internal temperature, lessening customers’ reliance on their heating systems.

Additionally, Xcel recommends that homeowners ensure exterior doors are firmly closed to stop cold air from getting inside.

Another pointer to keep energy use down: keeping oven doors shut whenever possible. Xcel outlined how opening an oven even for a few seconds can result in a 25 degree drop in internal temperature. Running ceiling fans clockwise forces warm air down, also helping to keep the cold at bay.

For more information on tips to save energy, click here.

