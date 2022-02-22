Advertisement

Utah police: Boy who fired at officers had gotten dad’s gun before

Police say an argument at a McDonald's in Utah culminated with a 4-year-old attempting to shoot at officers. (KSTU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Court documents say the father of a 4-year-old boy who fired a gun at police in Utah told investigators the child had gotten hold of the weapon before.

Police say the boy stuck the gun out of a car window as police arrested his father, who had brandished his gun at McDonald’s workers over an incorrect order on Monday.

An officer spotted the gun and instinctively swiped it away, sending the shot into the side of the building in Midvale.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera comments on a child firing a gun at police. (Source: KUTV via CNN)

Both the boy and a 3-year-old sibling were taken into the care of child-welfare workers and will be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Jail booking documents say the father acknowledged it was not the first time his son had gotten hold of his gun.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
Grand Junction police responded to a report of shots fired at a local apartment complex on...
Police respond to shots fired call at apartment complex
Driver transported by helicopter to hospital after vehicle collides with semi-truck
Driver transported by helicopter to hospital after vehicle collides with semi-truck
Crews fight brush fire south of Grand Junction
Grand Junction Fire Department responds to brush fire
Sunday night, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office got a report of a missing ATV rider in the...
Rescue crews find injured ATV rider

Latest News

Hundreds of beehives have been reported stolen throughout California so far this year.
Beekeepers turn to anti-theft technology as hive thefts rise
American flags fly outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial...
Stocks slide further amid Ukraine crisis; S&P in correction
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs, banks; Ukraine’s leader calls up some military reservists
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
West hits back with sanctions as Russia pushes into Ukraine
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Defense in George Floyd’s killing: Officer spoke up, was ignored