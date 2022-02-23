Advertisement

Public health department providing free rapid COVID-19 test kits

Mesa County Public Health Logo
Mesa County Public Health Logo
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:46 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Public Health, in partnership with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is providing Mesa County residents with free rapid COVID-19 antigen tests.

The rapid tests will be available at the Health and Human Services Building, located on 510 29 1/2 Rd., in Grand Junction, and available for pick up during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Those interested can pick up two test kits at a time, per person. Each test kit provides two tests, so each person will receive four tests at no cost.

According to the MCPH, the test kits take 15 minutes to provide results.

The health department will provide information in regards to the necessary steps to take after administering the test, which can be found on their site https://covid19.colorado.gov/testing.

MCPH states supply is limited, and the number of kits distrusted is subject to change.

