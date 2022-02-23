Advertisement

Target drops mask requirements for staff and guests

A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop...
A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop of the Target logo outside this northeast Jackson, Miss., store, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target has updated its COVID-19 mask guidance to no longer require staff or guests to wear masks in stores.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic,” Target’s website says. “As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, Target will not require our U.S. team members or guests to wear masks, as local regulations allow.

“We’ll follow all state and local COVID-19 safety regulations and encourage our team members and guests to consult the latest public health guidance, get vaccinated and make decisions to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Target says it has supported team members and guests during the pandemic by increasing “safety and disinfecting measures” in stores and distribution centers as well as “enhanced pay and benefits.”

The company has also expanded checkout options for guests to make the experience “easy and safe,” including contactless in-store payment and MyCheckout, which allows guests to checkout with a team member anywhere in the store.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
Sunday night, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office got a report of a missing ATV rider in the...
Rescue crews find injured ATV rider
A man was arrested this afternoon after sheriff’s deputies stopped a car that had been reported...
Man arrested driving stolen vehicle
Grand Junction police responded to a report of shots fired at a local apartment complex on...
Police respond to shots fired call at apartment complex
Part of the highway was closed for some time Tuesday after a crash near the intersection of 20...
Crash near 20 Road and Highway 6 & 50

Latest News

FILE - New York Police Department Sgt. Ed Mullins, center, head of the Sergeants Benevolent...
Ex-NYPD union president pleads not guilty to fraud charge
The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into...
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Ukrainian president pleads for peace amid Russian threat
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
Wall Street losses mount amid simmering Ukraine crisis
FILE - A swing sits empty on a playground outside in Providence, R.I., March 7, 2020. Columbia...
Study: Child poverty rising after tax credit expires