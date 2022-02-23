Advertisement

US 550 Mountain Corridor remain closed through tonight

CDOT Winter Maintenance operations
CDOT Winter Maintenance operations(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Due to the current severe weather conditions, the US 550 mountain corridor will remain closed through tonight.

The closure includes three passes, Coal Bank, Molas, and Red Mountain, south and north of Silverton.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the avalanche crews have been called off the passes for safety due to the 14 inches of snow expected today plus 8 to 10 inches forecasted for tonight.

CDOT states crews will perform avalanche mitigation on the three passes Thursday morning, which possibly will go on for most of the day.

