After 17 months of waiting, a Grand Junction veteran’s medical bill has been paid for

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After about a year and a half of trying to get a medical bill paid for through the Department of Veterans Affairs community care program, Grand Junction marine veteran Scott Lyons finally got some good news.

In September of 2020, Lyons went to the Colorado West Otolaryngologists, located at the St. Mary’s Medical Center. That appointment led to months of phone calls, emails, and frustration.

According to the veteran, ”Dealing with the VA, dealing with TriWest, you may or may not hear back from them. And, generally, when they did get back to you, they were only telling you what they thought you wanted to hear.”

TriWest Healthcare Alliance is contracted by the VA to coordinate payments for veteran care done outside the VA health care system. Lyons faults the contractor for dropping the ball. The Grand Junction resident is saying going public about his struggle made an impact.

“All of a sudden, people wanted to talk to me, but that was after talking to [KKCO 11 News].”

A statement released by TriWest in January explained that the company would be in touch with Lyons’ about progress with his case. According to him, however, his doctor’s office and Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) office were the ones reaching out with this good news. He contacted her office to open a case regarding his difficulties.

When asked what action he thought would make an impact for any other veterans facing this issue, Lyons shared, “If we can get... across the nation, all the different VA’s, the patient advocates, even the doctor’s offices that are feeling all the frustrations, who they need to contact for their congress people, to get the cases built, that would be key.”

Congressional representatives and United States senators can help constituents facing trouble navigating federal agencies. The following links provide further information from Rep. Boebert’s office, Sen. Michael Bennet’s (D-Colo.) office, and Sen. John Hickenlooper’s (D-Colo.) office.

