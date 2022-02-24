Athlete of the Week: Andrew Serrano
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and notable scores from Wednesday, February 23rd:
CHSAA State Basketball Tournament (Boys)
GJ Central 32, Palisade 49 (up next: Palisade at #7 Centaurus)
Rifle 53, Grand Junction 50 (up next: Rifle at #16 Falcon)
Fruita Monument 48, Overland 66
Montrose: Bye
CHSAA State Basketball Tournament (Girls)
Rifle 35, Montrose 65 (up next: Montrose at #9 D’Evelyn)
Denver North 18, Glenwood Springs 88 (up next: Glenwood Springs at #14 Skyview)
Fruita Monument: Bye
GJ Central: Bye
NHL Hockey
Avalanche 5, Detroit 2
