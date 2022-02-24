Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Andrew Serrano

Central's Andrew Serrano will represent Team USA at an international tournament this summer
Central's Andrew Serrano will represent Team USA at an international tournament this summer(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and notable scores from Wednesday, February 23rd:

CHSAA State Basketball Tournament (Boys)

GJ Central 32, Palisade 49 (up next: Palisade at #7 Centaurus)

Rifle 53, Grand Junction 50 (up next: Rifle at #16 Falcon)

Fruita Monument 48, Overland 66

Montrose: Bye

CHSAA State Basketball Tournament (Girls)

Rifle 35, Montrose 65 (up next: Montrose at #9 D’Evelyn)

Denver North 18, Glenwood Springs 88 (up next: Glenwood Springs at #14 Skyview)

Fruita Monument: Bye

GJ Central: Bye

NHL Hockey

Avalanche 5, Detroit 2

