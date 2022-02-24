Black History Makers in the Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We are taking an in-depth look at black citizens who have shaped the history of the Grand Valley and those who are making history now as they work to improve the community through their talent and determination. Below is more information about the organizations and individuals highlighted in our special, Black History Makers.

When looking at Black History on the Western Slope, it centers around Handy Chapel. Its story dates back to the 1880s when black citizens of Grand Junction wanted to have a church they could call their own. Museums of Western Colorado provided some historic pictures of Handy Chapel for our special. For more information about the museum, click on the link: museumofwesternco.com.

Mona Highline founded the Joseph Center in Grand Junction, which helps families who are struggling with homelessness. To learn more about the facility and its mission, click on the link: josephcentergj.com.

One group that highlights black history and culture on the Western Slope is Black Citizens and Friends of Grand Junction. For more information about the group and their upcoming events, head over to: blackcitizensandfriends.com.

The group is hosting a poetry reading Thursday night called “Voices of the Valley.” Below is the zoom link if you want to check it out.

“Voices of the Valley” Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/87298303304?pwd=MlArRGNnRnJadG9YSkx3V2ozRWM5QT09.

Meeting ID: 872 9830 3304

Passcode: 408171

Jymi Bond is a counselor and author in Grand Junction. Head to his website for more information: psychologytoday.com.

The Black History Makers special will air on Thursday, Feb. 24. If you missed the special on tv, please check back with this article later to watch it.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.