Crime of the week: help identify two suspects involved in criminal activity

Crime Stoppers of Mesa County Logo
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County Logo(Grand Junction Police Department)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Crime Stoppers of Mesa County needs help identifying suspects involved in criminal activity in the Walmart located at 2881 North Ave.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, sometime between 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., the victim left her wallet inside the shopping cart.

Two females tried to use a credit card from the stolen wallet at Mesa Mall and City Market located at 630 24 Rd.

A photo of one of the suspects:

A photo of one female suspect
A photo of one female suspect(Crime Stoppers of Mesa County)

If you are able to identify the suspects or have any information, please get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 241‐7867 or download the P3tips APP on any mobile device. For more information, see us at www.241stop.com.

