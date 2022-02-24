Advertisement

Dual Immersion Academy receives grant for new playground

Dual Immersion Academy will be improving its outdoor spaces
Dual Immersion Academy will be improving its outdoor spaces(| | (KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Dual Immersion Academy will be improving its outdoor spaces this summer with the help of a $250,000 grant from the Colorado Health Foundation.

The Mesa County Valley School District 51 grounds department will remove the aging equipment behind the school to make space for the new play equipment funded by the grant.

The new equipment will feature a climbing structure and a fence for the pre-K playground, provided by the Grand Junction Lions Club matching grant.

Aside from having a place to play, the playground allows students to interact with one another.

“Dual Immersion is a bilingual school; they learn everything in English and Spanish, and while you can do a lot of that in the classroom, there’s also that social talking in English and Spanish on the playground that’s so important for language development whether you’re bilingual or not. So, they really wanted students to have that time to get together to play together to learn that social language and just really enjoy the playground equipment and each other’s company,” said Public Information Officer Emily Shockley.

Upon completion, the school will have a total of four play zones. The school is also working on outdoor projects such as putting up new soccer goalposts.

