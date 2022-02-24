Advertisement

FBI Denver Division executes search warrant at Skill Wheel Arcade

Skill Wheel Arcade
Skill Wheel Arcade((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida and Adam Woodbrey
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday morning, the Grand Junction Police Department assisted the FBI Denver Division in executing a search warrant at Skill Wheel Arcade.

According to the FBI, the agency executed multiple court-authorized federal search warrants across Colorado alongside HSI, IRS:CI, and numerous other law enforcement agencies.

The FBI couldn’t provide any additional information since it’s an ongoing investigation.

