FBI Denver Division executes search warrant at Skill Wheel Arcade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday morning, the Grand Junction Police Department assisted the FBI Denver Division in executing a search warrant at Skill Wheel Arcade.

According to the FBI, the agency executed multiple court-authorized federal search warrants across Colorado alongside HSI, IRS:CI, and numerous other law enforcement agencies.

The FBI couldn’t provide any additional information since it’s an ongoing investigation.

