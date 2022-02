Ruthless dictator Vladimir Putin’s Russian military aggression in Ukraine violates the freedoms we uphold in our nation and support around the globe. Colorado stands on the side of freedom. War, violence, and chaos threaten the very foundations of the global economy and our national security. I assure Ukrainians that they have the support and prayers of our state. So too we must take action to prevent severe economic fallout and further cost increases for hardworking Coloradans. I join leaders of our federal delegation in urging Congress to immediately suspend the federal gas tax and double down on a rapid clean energy transition to ensure that our energy future cannot be tied to geopolitical conflicts and global commodities.