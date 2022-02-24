Icy roads cause major problems for the Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Another blast of winter weather swept across the Western Slope and this one created a lot of problems on the roadways, especially on Interstate 70 in the Grand Valley.

While the roads earlier this week saw snow and slush, according to meteorologists, today’s storm left a layer of ice on the road, which is likely the cause of numerous accidents.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara says the layer of snow that fell overnight, turned into a sheet of ice.

“Basically it’s like frozen snow on the ground.” said, Guevara. “So that’s where it’s been happening all across the entire grand valley where the surfaces had been staying just so slick and there’s been so many accidents.”

Many of those accidents happened on I-70. The Colorado State Patrol says the interstate was closed for two to three hours in Clifton, after two semi trucks crashed and multiple other vehicles also collided.

Also on I-70 in Palisade, CSP says a passenger car rear-ended a box truck, which in turn hit a snow plow. A woman riding in that car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another vehicle in the area, attempted to swerved to avoid the accident but ended up rolling over, itself.

The State Patrol says troopers responded to ten accidents this morning, all of which were directly affected by the icy conditions and speed also turned out to be a factor. Troopers say seven semi trucks were involved in various crashes across the valley.

The icy conditions also prompted District 51 to implement a one hour delayed start for students and faculty. District Spokesperson, Emily Shockley says when the district delays the start time, it’s all about being safe, rather than sorry.

“It was just an ice thing. it was something where it wasn’t about the abundance of snow or having packed roads, it was just about some areas having some ice and just wanting to give people some time.” said Shockley.

Shockley also says the district always has people watching the forecasts to determine what the day will bring.

“Whenever we have inclement weather, or possible hazardous road conditions in the forecast, we have people in the district and bussing company, who start driving around as early as three in the morning and they test out the roads in different parts of the valley because you might have a different set of conditions in Palisade and a completely set of situation in Fruita.”

