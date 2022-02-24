Advertisement

Local elementary school raising money for endangered elephants

Pomona Elementary School have raised over $1,000 to help the five Asian elephants in the Denver...
By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A trio of 4th graders at Pomona Elementary School has raised over $1,000 to help the five Asian elephants in the Denver Zoo.

What started as a small project in 4th grade quickly spread into a growing fundraiser.

The trio learned about the endangered Asian elephants and wanted to do something to help them, so they created “Pennies for Elephants.”

Through a slideshow presentation, the students shared with other classes the importance of raising money and ways they can get involved.

“I found this like book, and I was flipping through it, and I saw that Asian elephants were endangered, and I saw that all these other elephants were endangered,” said Nathan, an elementary school student.

The trio designed a money bucket that allows people to add money through the trunk of an elephant’s nose.

Another student, Madi, involved in the cause said their goal is to make an impact,” Something that really helped pull in some money was something that we said when people asked us why we were doing this, and it was because well we just wanted to make a difference I guess.”

There’s even some incentive for classrooms that raise at least $60 for the elephants, including an adoption certificate and a secret prize.

