Mesa County responding to winter weather

Officials are monitoring road conditions as the area experiences snowfall
Snowfall in the Grand Junction area.
Snowfall in the Grand Junction area.((KKCO/KJCT))
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:39 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County is monitoring road conditions as the area experiences winter weather conditions.

The county’ roads and bridges office plows county roads and treats them ahead of expected snowfall. The county is asking drivers to treat plows as they would first responder vehicles when they pass them. Drivers are encouraged to give plows their space so they can safely and effectively do their jobs. Roads and bridges tackles unincorporated Mesa Co., and has a tier system when prioritizing which roads get plowed.

According to road supervisor Rudy Bevan, ”Those class three roads will be taken care of after the class one and class two roads... prioritizing with school bus routes and mail routes done first.”

The county is reminding residents that when it snows all day, accumulation can build up on the roads, but crews will come back as they make their rounds.

