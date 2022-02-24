Trailer and ATVs stolen from man injured in ATV accident Sunday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 55 year old man named Dean Dunn was seriously injured in an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in the desert off C Road near Palisade. Since then, his trailer and other two ATVs were stolen while his family was dealing with the aftermath. Dean and he is still currently in the hospital in serious condition. We spoke to his wife Deb about his current condition.

“Five ribs on the left are broken, his scapula is broken,” said wife Deb Dunn. “He had a hole in his head the size of a golf ball and it did get down to his brain. They call it a small bruise on his brain and there was no change from the first day to the second day and that is great news because if it grows that’s a problem. But he does have blood around his collapsed lung that they’re draining out. He is on tube feeding and he is stable.”

Deb is just thankful her husband Dean is still alive. She says Mesa County Search and Rescue along with a good samaritan Russell Bell found him Sunday around 5:45p.m.

“If it wasn’t for Russ he probably wouldn’t of made it,” said Deb.

“I was riding around and had been walking my dog and walking back to the machine when two young men came up to me and asked if I had seen a single four wheeler with somebody on it,” said Russell Bell. “I talked to them about what we needed in a search area because I was familiar with the area. Eventually they had gone back to their vehicle to try to contact search and rescue and it was during that time that I found him.”

Dean was flown to the hospital by helicopter. His wife says they had to leave two four wheelers along with a trailer out in the desert, with a note describing what had happened and that they would be back to retrieve everything. But when Deb’s daughter and her boyfriend went to pick everything up Tuesday, something was wrong.

“They saw two individuals in a black Ford truck four door had hooked up my trailer and two wheelers and drove away at top rated speed,” said Deb.

Deb’s daughter tried to chase the thieves down but was not successful. Deb is stunned that while she was at the hospital worried about her husband’s life, people stole their trailer and two ATVs that were left behind.

“With a note, right there they knew, and you can see the drag marks where they drug that trailer back 7500 feet to get to it.,” said Deb. “To have that happen on top of my husband is in a coma.”

Luckily, Wednesday evening the trailer and two ATVs were found by 29 Road. But Deb and her family are still looking for the thieves.

Deb and her daughter made a report Tuesday with the Mesa County Sheriffs Office.

