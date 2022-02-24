Winter snowstorm on the morning commute

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The latest snowstorm to hit the Western Slope was no snowmageddon, with the overall impact on the roads being minimal, but it does serve as a good reminder about being safe and taking precautions while driving during winter conditions.

The Grand Junction Police Department Spokesperson Callie Berkson says that drivers in the Grand Junction community overall have been good when it comes to taking precautions.

“…for the most part, our community is really diligent in slowing down and using caution and keeping space between them and the car in front of them just out of an abundance of caution for winter weather,” said Berkson.

When winter driving conditions are present, the police department encourages all drivers to adhere to the basics; leave a safe driving distance between you and the car in front of you, allowing you to have a safe driving distance. Perhaps leave early and allow yourself enough time to get to your destination. And, of course, be mindful of your speed.

“Make sure that you’re slowing down and keeping that distance between you and the cars,” said Berkson. “If you have to stop, if you have to turn, your speed is going to be a direct impact on your ability to do so safely.”

Berkson also said much of being safe really begins before leaving your driveway.

“As always, it’s important to remove snow and ice from your car before you’re heading out to travel. That’s just going to keep a little bit of extra precaution on the road, so you don’t have snow and visibility issues,” stated Berkson.

Berkson said there were a few reported crashes this morning, but not an unusual amount of reports than what the police department typically sees. But she reiterates that safety on the roads is up to the community.

“The City of Grand Junction has a wonderful snow removal and streets crew that are always that are always out during winter storms. However, everybody plays a part in keeping everyone else safe and making sure people get home safe to their loved ones,” added Berskon.

