Colorado House District 55 candidate Damon Davis announces his run

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction resident and attorney Damon Davis announced his run for Colorado House District 55 Thursday. District 55 is currently held by Janice Rich.

Davis grew up in Mesa County and has been practicing law here for over nineteen years. He says has spent that time being an advocate for ordinary people and their voice in court.

”I wanna make sure we’re standing up to protect the working people,” said Davis. “We see unionization on the rise, I’m a supporter of unions. Work on affordable housing. That’s a real issue people are facing now. Not just affordable apartments for people, but starter homes. I’m interested in criminal justice reform. We need to look beyond just putting people in prison, and of course protecting our natural environment. The working and middle-class people of Grand Junction deserve a representative who will fight for them and for things that matter in their everyday lives. I am seeking to be that representative.”

