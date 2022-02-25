Local Grand Junction perspective on Russian invasion of Ukraine

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Russia is more than 24 hours into the invasion of Ukraine and word is they are closing in on the Ukraine capitol of Kyiv. Explosions around the capitol have been heard in the early morning hours in Kyiv.

Colorado Mesa University assistant professor Holly Oberle is an expert in international relations. She says this particular conflict began with the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1990.

“Ukraine used to be part of the Soviet Union and I think that’s one of the reasons, that Putin looks at Ukraine as part of Russia because it was part of the Soviet Union when there was a Soviet Union,” said Oberle.

Holly goes on to say after 1990, most of the rest of the world considered Ukraine to be an independent territory, and Ukraine has leaned westward since then identifying more with Europe and democracy.

“I think one of the precursors to this is the fact that there have been discussions of Ukraine joining NATO,” said Oberle. “That from a Russian perspective is like putting NATO and America and the west right on the Russian border. That’s unacceptable to Putin because I think in Putin’s mind, the Cold War never ended.”

Holly says America has had sanctions against Russia for quite some time, and economic sanctions are the first to go in place during a conflict. She says earlier this week the United States leveled economic sanctions on Russia, and our next step will be increasing those sanctions.

“It’s probably a bit too early to make predictions but I do think this is backing America and its western allies into a corner,” said Oberle. “I do think we will have to respond with more than economic sanctions at some point. That’s probably at this point not gonna be good enough. It’s gonna take more than that to get Putin to back down.”

“There’s no going back from it,” said U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Nehemiah Schaier. “One of the governments is going to dissolve I think. We just ended the war in Afghanistan that was a 20 year war. I don’t think a lot of Americans want another war, but we do need to uphold our treaties, and we do need to be very alert. Especially on the cyber front line.”

“I think the question that Americans need to be asking themselves is it worth it to go to yet another war,” said Oberle. “We just got out of Afghanistan. Is it worth it to the American public to get into another war over Ukraine? I think there’s no right or wrong answer to that. I think defending the independence of our allies is important. But it also requires tax money and troops on the ground and people’s lives.”

U.S. Army Veteran Kyle McClellan says he believes this is essentially a cash grab by Putin as Ukraine is very rich in a multitude of natural resources, such as coal.

“Ukraine is often referred to as the breadbasket of eastern Europe,” said McClellan. “They supply the United States with 90% of the neon used in semi conductors. This really is an attempt for the Russian economy to seize resources that they don’t have to attempt to increase the standard of living for the average Russian and bully others into getting what they want, and that is concerning.”

Kyle went on to say, this was a deliberate and planned attack to make it more difficult for any late response to help the Ukrainians. With the late winter and early spring months making it very difficult for vehicles to move in the snow and mud in that area.

Kyle also said it’s important for people in Mesa County to care and be active in this discussion. As Grand Junction is largely a veteran community. With many veterans in the inactive reserves such as himself and could be called in if the United States does get involved in conflict.

