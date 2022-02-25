Advertisement

New commercial building coming to Fruita

By Cristian Sida
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fruita Arts Recreation Marketplace is converting a 13,000 square foot commercial building into a space for retail, art studios and creative professionals.

The building renovations will include five new street-front retail spaces, each featuring glass walls, skylights, and patios, all facing south Mulberry St. and south Park Square to create a welcoming atmosphere for the public.

The project’s goal is to create an atmosphere full of energy where others can flourish creatively.

“So that community I think when people come together and create something new, there’s an energy that spreads out and I feel like Fruita has many different arts... maybe Cavalcade is a good example where music that’s a space where people can come together for music and really create this vibrancy that makes the world better,” said Alleghany Meadows, FARM co-creator.

The FARM co-creators expect the building to open near the end of August to the beginning of September.

