Tow truck parade to honor long time towing company owner

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tow operators from across the Grand Valley gathered on Sunday to show their love and support for a fellow tow operator whose health is failing.

Kim Pearmain has been the long-time owner of K&M Towing in Grand Junction, now at HopeWest Hospice. Once word got out about his health condition, his fellow tow operators organized a tow truck parade to show love, honor and respect for Kim and his wife, Mona.

Kim Hobscheidt, the owner of Dan’s Towing, made phone calls and sent texts to rally the troops of tow operators to ask them to join the parade. She said the support from other towing companies has been overwhelming.

“When I got the call on Thursday that he was not doing well, I decided that it’s time we get everybody together,” said Hobscheidt. “This industry is a brotherhood. We all take care of our own and do what we can for each other. And the best way we know how is to get these big shiny trucks all in one place and do a parade of sorts.”

More than a dozen tow trucks and several Colorado State Patrol cars showed up and participated in the parade as they drove by, flashed lights, honked horns, and wailed sirens, all while Pearmain watched from his bed, with his wife Mona at his side.

Hobschneidt and Pearmain have long been business competitors, but Hobschneidt says despite that, gatherings like these are about showing respect and love for one another.

“So getting all of his comrades and friends and competitors and everybody together to show our respect for Kim to honor him and his wife Mona and for the sacrifice, they’ve done in here in the valley forever,” added Hobschneidt.

All of the tow operators who came to the parade shared the same sentiment; working in the industry makes you part of a brotherhood, and they take care of their own.

“We’re all in this business together but separately,” said Hobschneidt.” If we see somebody out on the interstate and their loading up a vehicle in an unsafe location, we’ll stop and help block for them. That’s what this industry does. That’s why I love it so much.”

