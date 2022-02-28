Advertisement

US closes embassy in Belarus, lets staff leave in Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced embassy moves in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has closed the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and is allowing non-essential staff at the U.S. Embassy in Russia to leave the country due to the war in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy and the authorized departure from Moscow in a statement on Monday.

“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” he said.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.
3 injured after floor collapses at Colorado house party
Situation at 547 Glen Road
Situation on Glen Road
Tow Operators across Grand Junction
Tow truck parade to honor long time towing company owner
The price at the pump in the city of Atlanta soared to $4 a gallon at several filling stations...
Average US gas price spikes 10 cents over 2 weeks to $3.64
Montrose is Sweet 16 bound. They'll play Discovery Canyon on Wednesday night.
No shot clock? No problem. Montrose is off to the Sweet 16!

Latest News

Target is working on attracting more employees.
Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour
Satellite images from Maxar Technologies show significant damage to part of the hangar in which...
Largest airplane in the world destroyed by Russian attack
FILE - A flare burns natural gas at an oil well Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D. A new...
UN climate report: ‘Atlas of human suffering’ worse, bigger
Satellite images from Maxar Technologies show significant damage to part of the hangar in which...
Largest airplane in the world destroyed by Russia attack
People walk past the logo of Toyota at a showroom in Tokyo, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Toyota is...
Toyota’s Japan production halted over suspected cyberattack