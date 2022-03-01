Advertisement

Former North Carolina police chief accused of faking suicide

Anthony Spivey is taken into custody in Loris, S.C. on Feb. 24.
Anthony Spivey is taken into custody in Loris, S.C. on Feb. 24.(Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:14 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former police chief was arrested in South Carolina after being accused of faking his own suicide.

William Anthony Spivey was fired last spring from his role as Chief of Police in Chadbourn, North Carolina.

At the time, he was facing over 70 felony charges, including evidence mishandling, drug trafficking, and embezzling.

Spivey was supposed to have his first court appearance last week, but never showed.

He was reported missing on Feb. 21 after he didn’t return from a fishing trip.

Investigators found his boat and car abandoned.

Inside the vehicle were handwritten letters and a rifle.

Family members had described the incident as a possible suicide.

But the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the evidence didn’t point in that direction.

Investigators tracked Spivey to an apartment complex, where he was arrested.

The sheriff’s office says his bond is set at $1 million.

Two other people were also arrested for allegedly assisting with the staged suicide.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target is working on attracting more employees.
Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour
Admir Isakovic, 25, says his life changed when his spine was severed in a shooting at an Iowa...
Man paralyzed in shooting speaks after suspect caught: ‘He ruined someone’s life’
Tow Operators across Grand Junction
Tow truck parade to honor long time towing company owner
Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.
3 injured after floor collapses at Colorado house party
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian...
Ruble plummets as sanctions bite, sending Russians to banks

Latest News

A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
Russia pummels Ukraine’s No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv
A truck convoy is planned around the State of the Union speech to protest vaccines and COVID...
Convoy protest planned despite end of COVID rules
Abbott Nutrition is recalling one lot of Similac PM 6040 powered infant formula.
Baby formula recall expands
STILLS: Bombing leaves wreckage in Kharkiv, Ukraine
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union Address amid national and...
Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment