Looking ahead to the U.S. Senate election in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Republican United States Senate candidate Joe O’Dea is throwing his hat in the ring to challenge Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet in the upcoming election.

O’Dea is one of a number of GOP candidates seeking the party’s nomination to go up against Bennet. One major theme from the O’Dea and Democrats alike is their emphasis on representing working families regardless, of party lines.

“Working Americans have been forgotten,” explained O’Dea. According to him, he is ”running to reduce the debt, and this frivolous spending that’s going on. We’ve got to get this inflation under control. And... I’m running to keep America safe and secure.”

Bennet is up for re-election on Nov. 8.

“He’s been a proponent for everybody in Colorado, not just Democrats,” argued Kevin Kuns, chair of the Montrose Co. Democratic Party. That organization is highlighting Bennet’s work on Medicare legislation. Kuns praised Bennet for ”making sure that Medicare is being funded, so we’re not, so these people aren’t getting kicked off Medicare.”

The Republican candidate pushing for the expansion of oil and gas production in Colorado. “If I’m elected senator here in Colorado, I’m going to fight with everything I have to make sure we turn on the gas and oil spigot here in Colorado and the West.”

Kuns is framing this election in terms of making ends meet, placing emphasis on “who can’t make their rent or their mortgage payment, who can’t afford child care, who can’t have any health insurance, and what can we do to make that easier for everybody in Colorado.”

Bennet’s office did not respond to a request for comment. The incumbent senator is running uncontested for the Democratic nomination. The primaries for the GOP nomination to decide who will face off against him in November will be on Jun. 28.

