Two new medical campuses coming to Montrose next year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two new medical campuses are planned for construction later this year in Montrose. They will add to the growing population in the area and create more space for needed services.

“We’re running out of space, so to find that better space in a convenient, cost effective manner,” said Montrose Regional Health CEO Jeff Mengenhausen. “So by putting the imaging center for example into this ambulatory care center, it’s actually going to drive down the cost for our patients. We’re really focused on access and driving down costs for our community.”

Montrose Regional Health is planning a four story 80,000 square-foot Ambulatory Care Center campus. Groundbreaking is planned to begin in July of this year with an opening date of Fall 2023. It will be in south Montrose in the River Landing shopping center next to the new Hobby Lobby.

“It’s gonna have an imaging center specifically based around women’s imaging, primary care, specialty care, and then a surgery center on the fourth floor really based around orthopedics,” said Montrose Regional Health CEO Jeff Mengenhausen.

The new facility will focus on outpatient services including laboratory capabilities, physical therapy, medical imaging, and specialty surgery. Since more outpatient services will be provided at the new facility, it will help free up space at the actual hospital.

Montrose City Manager Bill Bell says the city staff approved building permit fee waivers for the new Montrose Regional Health campus.

“Like many western communities we’re growing really fast right now,” said Bell. “We have a great hospital right now, a lot of great providers, but with our growing community especially the aging populations, we’re gonna need more access to health care so we’re really excited.”

The second new medical campus coming to Montrose will be affiliated with the Colorado Outdoors Medical Center. Colorado Outdoors recently acquired land for a new 50,000 square foot outpatient medical campus with construction planned to begin later this year.

The new Colorado Outdoors Medical campus will be located just adjacent to the current campus. It will be designed with services including surgery, oncology, urgent care, imaging, and other fields of expertise with a focus on outpatient services.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.