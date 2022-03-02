Advertisement

Central High School highlighting impact of health clinic on school grounds

Central High principal Lanc Sellden addressed the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education at its work session on Tuesday
Central High highlight health clinic
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:31 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Central High School is highlighting the impact its health clinic has had on students and their families.

Central High principal Lanc Sellden addressed the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education at its work session on Tuesday. The clinic is a partnership with Marillac Health, who was also represented at the meeting. According to Sellden and Marillac Health, the clinic breaks down barriers students can face getting healthcare. One of the biggest health issues in students the clinic is seeing is difficulties related to mental health.

Sellden explained that, ”I’ve seen an amazing impact that its had on our school, and just students getting help preventatively instead of reactively.”

Other agenda items at Tuesday’s meeting included student group presentations, a contract amendment request from Mesa Valley Community School, and audience comments.

