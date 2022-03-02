Advertisement

CMU sweeps the RMAC Quarterfinals

Both basketball teams are onto the semis
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Notable scores and highlights from Tuesday, March 1st:

CHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament - Sweet 16

Fruita Monument 25, Doherty 42

GJ Central 40, Roosevelt 59

RMAC Basketball Quarterfinals

UCCS 48, Colorado Mesa 79 (Women)

MSU Denver 65, Colorado Mesa 77 (Men)

NHL Hockey

N.Y. Islanders 3, Avalanche 5

