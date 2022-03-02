CMU sweeps the RMAC Quarterfinals
Both basketball teams are onto the semis
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Notable scores and highlights from Tuesday, March 1st:
CHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament - Sweet 16
Fruita Monument 25, Doherty 42
GJ Central 40, Roosevelt 59
RMAC Basketball Quarterfinals
UCCS 48, Colorado Mesa 79 (Women)
MSU Denver 65, Colorado Mesa 77 (Men)
NHL Hockey
N.Y. Islanders 3, Avalanche 5
