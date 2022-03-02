Mesa County Animal Services helping reduce spay and neuter costs at local vets

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Animal Services is collaborating with eleven participating local veterinarians to offer spay and neuter vouchers for pet owners.

This is through a generous grant from the Animal Assistance Foundation and will reduce costs to $25 per pet. The only requirement is proof of a current rabies vaccination. The program runs from March 1 through Sep. 30. Spaying and neutering helps dogs in shelters get adopted and find homes by promoting ‘adopt don’t shop’. As well as reducing the pet population.

”It prevents unwanted litters that end up at the shelter,” said Mesa County Animal Services Manager Doug Frye. “The shelter is not the place for an animal, we try to get them into a home or rescue to get them out of the shelter as soon as possible. But if we can prevent those litters to begin with, then we’re way ahead of the game.”

There are a limited amount of vouchers at each veterinary clinic so pet parents are asked to call ahead and ask. Below are the eleven vets participating:

All Pets Center 970.241.1976

Animal Birth Control 970.523.5487

Arrowhead Veterinary Hospital 970.858.8881

CLAWS (Feline ONLY) 970.697.1010

Cottonwood Veterinary Hospital 970.245.0135

Footprints Animal Hospital 970.241.4247

Grand View Animal Hospital 970.523.2060

Monument View Veterinary Hospital 970.644.5552

Orchard Mesa Veterinary Hospital 970.241.9866

Redlands Pet Clinic 970.245.4060

VCA Tiara Rado Animal Hospital 970.243.4007

