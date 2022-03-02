Sheriff’s deputies pursue vehicle, multiple arrests made

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - UPDATE (10:25 a.m.): An update has been released by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office regarding the vehicle pursuit made by deputies early Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 3 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were patrolling the neighborhoods near Patterson Road and 29 1/2 Road. It was during these proactive patrols that deputies noticed a suspicious car speed away.

MCSO says, deputies initiated a traffic stop, but the driver, identified as 23-year-old Tucker Wesson, failed to pull over and continued driving reaching speeds up to 70 mph. Wesson later drove on the wrong side of the road in a neighborhood and crashed into an arriving patrol car.

23-year-old Tucker Wesson arrested by Mesa County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday, March 2 (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies utilized a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver near Bentwood Street and E 1/2 Road and were able to stop the vehicle.

According to MCSO, Wesson was arrested without further incident and was charged with:

Vehicular Eluding F5

Reckless Endangerment M3

Reckless Driving

2 counts of Improper Use Of Flashing Turn Signal

Failed To Stop / Remain At Scene Of Accident

Failure To Stop At Sign Obstructing Peace Officer M2

Criminal Mischief $1000 Or More Less Than $5000 F6

Drove Vehicle When License Under Restraint (Revoked)

Additionally, two other passengers in the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Madalen Vaughn-Thompson and 19-year-old Anthony Haddon, were arrested on unrelated warrants. The sheriff’s office reports, Wesson, Vaughn-Thompson, and Haddon were all transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

A third passenger, who was not named, was issued a summons for possession of a schedule I/II substance.

The fourth passenger, who also was not named, was released on scene.

For more information about this incident, please visit crimewatch.net.

INITIAL ARTICLE: Early Wednesday morning, Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies pursued a vehicle after the driver failed to pull over. According to our photographer who was at the scene, this occurred in the area of E 1/2 Road and Bentwood Street near Central High School.

Deputies were trying to pull a vehicle over, though it’s unclear why they were being asked to pull over. The driver failed to yield. At some point when the driver was fleeing, they reportedly struck a deputy’s vehicle. Deputies then began a pursuit of the vehicle.

Eventually deputies managed to pull the vehicle over. Multiple people were arrested at the scene.

Details are still very limited at this time. This article will be updated.

